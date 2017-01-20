U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct live fire exercises with an M107 sniper rifle at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 04:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506297
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-XV631-025
|Filename:
|DOD_104015255
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, 2CR live fire, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
