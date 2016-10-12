WW2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Road march, static and dynamic display of WW2 American vehicles, signature session of Band of Brothers television show's actors, in and around the "Mardasson" museum of Battle of Ardennes during the 72th anniversary of World War2 Battle of Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)