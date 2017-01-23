(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for January 23rd 2017

    JAPAN

    01.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, 3rd Marine Division receives new leadership, and service members in Okinawa give blood in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 02:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506292
    VIRIN: 170123-N-IM663-131
    Filename: DOD_104015226
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 23rd 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    3rd marine division
    cobra gold
    iii mef

