A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 34-year-old man from the tanker Huemel 145 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, on Jan. 22, 2017. The helicopter crew transported the man to Coast Guard Air Station Miami and transferred him to awaiting EMS personnel.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506278
|VIRIN:
|170122-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104015023
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT