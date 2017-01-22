(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 34-year-old man from the tanker Huemel 145 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, on Jan. 22, 2017. The helicopter crew transported the man to Coast Guard Air Station Miami and transferred him to awaiting EMS personnel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    Hoist
    Helo
    Medieval

