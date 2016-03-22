Anchor intro: “Built in the early 50s, the Kajaki Dam in southern Afghanistan is a major source of power and irrigation in Helmand province. Key to the irrigation are three massive valves that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing. USACE’s Mike Glash shows us what it took to get the valves to their final destination.
Anchor Tag: Water from the dam travels up to 300 miles downstream, irrigating nearly 650 thousand acres of what would otherwise be arid land.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 22:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506277
|VIRIN:
|160322-A-VX653-730
|Filename:
|DOD_104014926
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Big Bird, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
