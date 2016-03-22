(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Big Bird

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.22.2016

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District

    Anchor intro: “Built in the early 50s, the Kajaki Dam in southern Afghanistan is a major source of power and irrigation in Helmand province. Key to the irrigation are three massive valves that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing. USACE’s Mike Glash shows us what it took to get the valves to their final destination.

    Anchor Tag: Water from the dam travels up to 300 miles downstream, irrigating nearly 650 thousand acres of what would otherwise be arid land.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 22:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506277
    VIRIN: 160322-A-VX653-730
    Filename: DOD_104014926
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Bird, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    KLW

