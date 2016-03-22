video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anchor intro: “Built in the early 50s, the Kajaki Dam in southern Afghanistan is a major source of power and irrigation in Helmand province. Key to the irrigation are three massive valves that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing. USACE’s Mike Glash shows us what it took to get the valves to their final destination.



Anchor Tag: Water from the dam travels up to 300 miles downstream, irrigating nearly 650 thousand acres of what would otherwise be arid land.