    MLK Canned Food Drive

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    In honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day Alpha Kappa Alpha Society held a canned food drive on Kadena Air Base.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506269
    VIRIN: 170116-N-OX597-001
    Filename: DOD_104014564
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Canned Food Drive, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Community Service
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Church
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Clothes
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    MCIPAC
    AFN Pacific
    Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
    Phi Omicron Omega Chapter
    Kadena Commissary
    Canned Food Drive
    Okinawan Community

