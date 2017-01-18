(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vigilant Thunder

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Spc. Lani Pascual 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 95th Civil Support Team participated in a joint exercise Jan. 18, responding to a simulated attack on the Stockton Arena with emergency responders from Stockton, Lathrop, Manteca and Lodi.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506261
    VIRIN: 180117-Z-HD314-101
    Filename: DOD_104014385
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Thunder, by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    California National Guard
    exercise
    training
    95th Civil Support Team
    95th CST
    Cal Guard
    Vigilant Thunder

    • LEAVE A COMMENT