The 95th Civil Support Team participated in a joint exercise Jan. 18, responding to a simulated attack on the Stockton Arena with emergency responders from Stockton, Lathrop, Manteca and Lodi.
|01.18.2017
|01.22.2017 17:59
|Package
|506261
|180117-Z-HD314-101
|DOD_104014385
|00:01:00
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Vigilant Thunder, by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
