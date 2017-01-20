Specialist Christopher Fiske from the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade talks about an incident he recently had with getting pulled-over for DUI. Fiske gives his advice and talks about the dangers of drinking and driving while serving in the military.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 14:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|506252
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-BY613-137
|Filename:
|DOD_104014166
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Cost of a DUI: A Soldier's Perspective, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
