The Cost of a DUI: A Soldier's Perspective

Specialist Christopher Fiske from the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade talks about an incident he recently had with getting pulled-over for DUI. Fiske gives his advice and talks about the dangers of drinking and driving while serving in the military.