    The Cost of a DUI: A Soldier's Perspective

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Specialist Christopher Fiske from the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade talks about an incident he recently had with getting pulled-over for DUI. Fiske gives his advice and talks about the dangers of drinking and driving while serving in the military.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 14:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 506252
    VIRIN: 170120-A-BY613-137
    Filename: DOD_104014166
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: AUGUSTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cost of a DUI: A Soldier's Perspective, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Augusta
    DUI
    Fort Gordon
    359th TTSB
    335th SC
    Anthony Florence
    Specialist Christopher Blake Fiske

