    CSTX 86-14-02 Aeromedical Evacuation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2014

    Video by Spc. John Russell 

    86th Training Division

    Personnel from the 729th Airlift Squadron and the 932 Airlift Wing Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct training exercises at CSTX 86-14-02, Fort McCoy, WI., May 8, 2014

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506249
    VIRIN: 140508-A-DR075-027
    Filename: DOD_104014037
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX 86-14-02 Aeromedical Evacuation, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    CSTX
    84th Training Command
    86th Training Division
    Road to Ready

