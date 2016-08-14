U.S. Army Soldiers of the 652nd Engineer Company and the 739th Engineer Company construct a Ribbon Bridge on Big Sandy lake during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-16-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis.
U.S. Army Soldiers from the 805th Military Police Company used the bridge to engage simulated enemy forces on the far side of the lake.
08.14.2016
|08.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506244
|VIRIN:
|160814-A-DR075-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104014017
|Length:
|00:16:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSTX 86-16-03 Big Sandy Crossing, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
