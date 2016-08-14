(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSTX 86-16-03 Big Sandy Crossing

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2016

    Video by Spc. John Russell 

    86th Training Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 652nd Engineer Company and the 739th Engineer Company construct a Ribbon Bridge on Big Sandy lake during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-16-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis.
    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 805th Military Police Company used the bridge to engage simulated enemy forces on the far side of the lake.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506244
    VIRIN: 160814-A-DR075-001
    Filename: DOD_104014017
    Length: 00:16:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX 86-16-03 Big Sandy Crossing, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    CSTX
    84th Training Command
    86th Training Division
    Road to Ready

