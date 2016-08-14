CSTX 86-16-03 Big Sandy Crossing

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 652nd Engineer Company and the 739th Engineer Company construct a Ribbon Bridge on Big Sandy lake during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-16-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 805th Military Police Company used the bridge to engage simulated enemy forces on the far side of the lake.