(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    47th CST Conducts Radiation Training Exercise at USM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Pfc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 47th Civil Support Team conduct a Radiation Training Exercise at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss, Jan. 18th, 2017. The unit is training local, state, and federal first responders. Interviews with Cpt. Heath Morgigno and Rusty Keyes (Mississippi National Guard Video by Pvt. Micah Longmire, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506237
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-XX999-001
    Filename: DOD_104013527
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US 
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 47th CST Conducts Radiation Training Exercise at USM, by PFC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    Civil Support Team
    CST
    USM
    Southern Miss. SMTTT
    Radiation Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT