Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 47th Civil Support Team conduct a Radiation Training Exercise at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss, Jan. 18th, 2017. The unit is training local, state, and federal first responders. Interviews with Cpt. Heath Morgigno and Rusty Keyes (Mississippi National Guard Video by Pvt. Micah Longmire, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 23:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506237
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-XX999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104013527
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HATTIESBURG, MS, US
|Hometown:
|HATTIESBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 47th CST Conducts Radiation Training Exercise at USM, by PFC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT