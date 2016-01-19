(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inaugural Ball

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2016

    Video by Spc. Derrick C Maragh 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    President Donald J. Trump attends the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid tribute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506231
    VIRIN: 170120-D-MX465-0001
    Filename: DOD_104013404
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Ball, by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Potus
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

    • LEAVE A COMMENT