President Donald J. Trump attends the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid tribute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)
|01.19.2016
|01.21.2017 20:11
|B-Roll
|506231
|170120-D-MX465-0001
|DOD_104013404
|00:04:01
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
This work, Inaugural Ball, by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
