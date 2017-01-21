Air Station Cape Cod crew hoists man from fishing boat 25 miles off Cape Ann, Massachusetts

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, hoisted an injured man from the fishing boat Golden Girl Saturday, January 21, 2017. The man was hoisted from about 25 miles off Cape Ann and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod