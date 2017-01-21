A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, hoisted an injured man from the fishing boat Golden Girl Saturday, January 21, 2017. The man was hoisted from about 25 miles off Cape Ann and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506229
|VIRIN:
|170121-G-G0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104013255
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Station Cape Cod crew hoists man from fishing boat 25 miles off Cape Ann, Massachusetts, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT