    Air Station Cape Cod crew hoists man from fishing boat 25 miles off Cape Ann, Massachusetts

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, hoisted an injured man from the fishing boat Golden Girl Saturday, January 21, 2017. The man was hoisted from about 25 miles off Cape Ann and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506229
    VIRIN: 170121-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_104013255
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Cape Cod crew hoists man from fishing boat 25 miles off Cape Ann, Massachusetts, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MEDEVAC
    SAR
    Rescue
    Air Station Cape Cod
    Coast Guard
    Boston
    ASCC

