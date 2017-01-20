The U.S. Navy Band performs at the Freedom Ball at Walter E. Washington Convention Center after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support Of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Pfc. Hosannah Vickery)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506215
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-EW078-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104012995
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Inauguration Freedom Ball, by PFC Hosannah Vickery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
