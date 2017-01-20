U.S. service members provide support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, on Capitol Hill, on January 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Rod Evans)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506179
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-AF973-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104012308
|Length:
|00:10:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Roderick Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT