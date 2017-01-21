(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS H.W. BUSH CVN 77

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class nicolas lopez 

    All Hands Magazine

    Hand held of USS H. W. Bush pierside, pulling out. NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Nearly 6,000 Sailors attached to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) will depart Norfolk and Mayport, Florida, Jan. 21, for a regularly-scheduled deployment.

    Led by Commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, Rear Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, the GHWBCSG is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77); the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103); and Mayport-based guided missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Hue City (CG 66).

    The squadrons of CVW-8 will depart bases including Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, NAS Whidbey Island, NAS Jacksonville, NAS Lemoore and Naval Station Norfolk. CVW-8 includes Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 "Fighting Black Lions"; VFA-31 "Tomcatters"; VFA-87 "Golden Warriors"; VFA-37 "Ragin Bulls"; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 "Lancers"; Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 124 "Bear Aces"; Helicopter Mine Countermeasure Squadron (HSM) 70 "Spartans"; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 "Tridents"; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 "Rawhides".

    The deployment is part of a regular rotation of forces to support maritime security operations, provide crisis response capability, increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

    For more information, visit www.navy.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506167
    VIRIN: 170121-D-AD819-384
    Filename: DOD_104012236
    Length: 00:18:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS H.W. BUSH CVN 77, by PO2 nicolas lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NAVY

