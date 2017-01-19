Newly appointed President Donald J. Trump says farewell to the former President of the United States Barack H. Obama on the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506157
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-XC220-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104012145
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former POTUS Sendoff, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT