3rd Marine Division Change of Command: Passing the Caltrap (no graphics)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506104" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II relinquishes command of 3rd Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Craig Q. Timberlake during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authorities and responsibilities for 3rd Marine Division from one commander to another and is a long-standing Marine Corps tradition.