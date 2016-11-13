(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171st Wins Pittsburgh Steelers Punt Pass Kick Competition

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Tech. Sgt. Josh Nordeen, Maj. Gary Mccullough, Tech. Sgt. Tobias Bowser, and SMSgt. Michele Mersing win a punt, pass, kick competition during the halftime show of the Veterans Day weekend Pittsburgh Steelers game Nov. 13, 2016 and win 3000 for their charity, Operation Homefront(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Pittsburgh
    Steelers
    171st Air Refueling Wing

