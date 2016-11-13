Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Tech. Sgt. Josh Nordeen, Maj. Gary Mccullough, Tech. Sgt. Tobias Bowser, and SMSgt. Michele Mersing win a punt, pass, kick competition during the halftime show of the Veterans Day weekend Pittsburgh Steelers game Nov. 13, 2016 and win 3000 for their charity, Operation Homefront(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 05:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506100
|VIRIN:
|161113-Z-NQ177-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104011518
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171st Wins Pittsburgh Steelers Punt Pass Kick Competition, by MSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT