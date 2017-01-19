(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera to appear in Brooklyn federal court on allegations of leading a continuing criminal enterprise, other drug-related charges

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Charles Reed 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

    BROOKLYN, New York – Federal authorities announced Friday that Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, known by various aliases including, “El Chapo,” will face charges filed in Brooklyn, New York, following his extradition to the United States from Mexico. Guzman Loera arrived in New York late Thursday under heavy escort by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other authorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506089
    VIRIN: 170119-O-CR964-571
    Filename: DOD_104011495
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DEA
    HSI
    Extradition
    El Chapo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT