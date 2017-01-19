(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Units march in 58th Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Morgan 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Major General Bradley A. Becker leads the JTF-NCR Component and other units up 15th Street, Washington D.C., January 20, 2017, during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forced of The United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jared Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506069
    VIRIN: 140919-A-CB001-0000
    Filename: DOD_104011151
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units march in 58th Inauguration, by SFC Jared Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
    Joint Military
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    58th Inauguration
    President Donald J. Trump
    Disabled American Vets
    Military and DoD Kids Overseas

