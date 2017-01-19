Major General Bradley A. Becker leads the JTF-NCR Component and other units up 15th Street, Washington D.C., January 20, 2017, during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forced of The United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jared Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506069
|VIRIN:
|140919-A-CB001-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_104011151
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Units march in 58th Inauguration, by SFC Jared Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
