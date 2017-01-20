(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Cpl. Nathaniel Hanscom 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members participate in the 58th Presidential Escort and Inaugural Parade while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Hanscom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 22:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506068
    VIRIN: 170120-D-DM624-001
    Filename: DOD_104011120
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, by Cpl Nathaniel Hanscom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

