U.S. service members participate in the 58th Presidential Escort and Inaugural Parade while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Hanscom)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, by Cpl Nathaniel Hanscom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
