    Inaugural Pass in Review

    DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airmen and Coastguardsmen render a Pass in Review for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence on the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506054
    VIRIN: 170120-D-XC220-001
    Filename: DOD_104011052
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Pass in Review, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

