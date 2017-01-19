U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airmen and Coastguardsmen render a Pass in Review for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence on the East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506054
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-XC220-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104011052
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Inaugural Pass in Review, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
