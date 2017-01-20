Vice President Michael R. Pence administers the oath of office to Defense
Secretary James Mattis, Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 20:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|506043
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-XV249-823
|Filename:
|DOD_104011035
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis Takes Oath of Office, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT