(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mattis Takes Oath of Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Corey Kingsbury 

    DoD News   

    Vice President Michael R. Pence administers the oath of office to Defense
    Secretary James Mattis, Jan. 20, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506043
    VIRIN: 170120-F-XV249-823
    Filename: DOD_104011035
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis Takes Oath of Office, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    Latest Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT