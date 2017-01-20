(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump Signs Legislation Allowing Waiver

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Corey Kingsbury 

    DoD News   

    President Donald J. Trump signs legislation passed by Congress clearing the
    way for James N. Mattis to serve as secretary of defense, Jan. 20, 2017. The
    legislation makes an exception to a law that requires service members to be
    out of uniform for seven years before leading the Defense Department.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump Signs Legislation Allowing Waiver, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

