President Donald J. Trump signs legislation passed by Congress clearing the
way for James N. Mattis to serve as secretary of defense, Jan. 20, 2017. The
legislation makes an exception to a law that requires service members to be
out of uniform for seven years before leading the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506038
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-XV249-505
|Filename:
|DOD_104011015
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trump Signs Legislation Allowing Waiver, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
