Trump Signs Legislation Allowing Waiver

President Donald J. Trump signs legislation passed by Congress clearing the

way for James N. Mattis to serve as secretary of defense, Jan. 20, 2017. The

legislation makes an exception to a law that requires service members to be

out of uniform for seven years before leading the Defense Department.