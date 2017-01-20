Soundbite: Maj. Brian Fuchs, Alaska National Guard provost marshal
Security forces personnel from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base and the 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson teamed up with military police from the Alaska Army National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group to provide support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration near the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The 47 Guardsmen provided a safe and secure environment for civilians attending the inauguration. Run Time: 02:45.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506035
|VIRIN:
|170120-Z-CA180-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104010910
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska Guardsmen provide support for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT