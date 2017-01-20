Alaska Guardsmen provide support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soundbite: Maj. Brian Fuchs, Alaska National Guard provost marshal

Security forces personnel from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base and the 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson teamed up with military police from the Alaska Army National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group to provide support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration near the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The 47 Guardsmen provided a safe and secure environment for civilians attending the inauguration. Run Time: 02:45.