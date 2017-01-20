(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Guardsmen provide support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Soundbite: Maj. Brian Fuchs, Alaska National Guard provost marshal
    Security forces personnel from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base and the 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson teamed up with military police from the Alaska Army National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group to provide support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration near the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The 47 Guardsmen provided a safe and secure environment for civilians attending the inauguration. Run Time: 02:45.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506035
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-CA180-0001
    Filename: DOD_104010910
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDS, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Guardsmen provide support for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    inauguration
    security forces
    military police
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    National Capital Region
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    297th Military Police Company
    168th Wing
    297th Regional Support Group
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    176th Wing Security Forces Squadron
    168th Wing Security Forces Squadron

