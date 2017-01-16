(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMA-252

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Montgomery 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    Familes and friends of U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542, await their return from a deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 16, 2016. VMA-542 were deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary W.Montgomery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506021
    VIRIN: 170116-M-QD782-796
    Filename: DOD_104010248
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-252, by Cpl Zachary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    USMC
    Cherry Point
    COMCAM
    2d Marine Aircraft Wing
    VMM-252

    • LEAVE A COMMENT