Familes and friends of U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542, await their return from a deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 16, 2016. VMA-542 were deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary W.Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506021
|VIRIN:
|170116-M-QD782-796
|Filename:
|DOD_104010248
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMA-252, by Cpl Zachary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
