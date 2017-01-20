(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: Airmen Support Inauguration / Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    In this look around the Air Force, Airmen help provide inauguration support and service members conduct subject matter expert exchanges at Clark AB, Philippines. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506014
    Filename: DOD_104010229
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Airmen Support Inauguration / Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Philippines
    Humanitarian assistance
    Around the Air Force
    Washington D.C.
    ATAF
    Clark Air Base
    featured videos
    direct relief
    subject mater expert exchange

    • LEAVE A COMMENT