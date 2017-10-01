Camp Pendleton's 2016 Athletes of the Year

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Stephen P. Armes and 1st Lt. Mollie Hebda are named Camp Pendleton's 2016 Male and Female Athletes of the Year during a ceremony, Jan. 10, 2017. Armes and Hebda have also been named the 2016 Marine Corps Athletes of the Year and will be recognized at the Commandant’s Combined Awards Ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on February 8, 2017.