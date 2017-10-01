(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton's 2016 Athletes of the Year

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Asia Sorenson 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Col. Stephen P. Armes and 1st Lt. Mollie Hebda are named Camp Pendleton's 2016 Male and Female Athletes of the Year during a ceremony, Jan. 10, 2017. Armes and Hebda have also been named the 2016 Marine Corps Athletes of the Year and will be recognized at the Commandant’s Combined Awards Ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on February 8, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506010
    VIRIN: 170110-M-TC631-001
    Filename: DOD_104009649
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's 2016 Athletes of the Year, by Sgt Asia Sorenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps
    triathlete
    Athlete of the Year
    MCI-West

    • LEAVE A COMMENT