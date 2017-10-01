Col. Stephen P. Armes and 1st Lt. Mollie Hebda are named Camp Pendleton's 2016 Male and Female Athletes of the Year during a ceremony, Jan. 10, 2017. Armes and Hebda have also been named the 2016 Marine Corps Athletes of the Year and will be recognized at the Commandant’s Combined Awards Ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on February 8, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506010
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-TC631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104009649
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton's 2016 Athletes of the Year, by Sgt Asia Sorenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
