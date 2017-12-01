Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, realign their ranks

HHB, I Corps re-flags, taking their ranks. Alpha merges with the Headquarters Support Company (HSC), while Bravo and Charlie unify to become Signal, Intelligence and Sustainment (SIS) Company.
|01.12.2017
|01.20.2017 17:01
|Briefings
|506008
|170120-A-XD395-001
|DOD_104009491
|00:18:21
|JBLM, WA, US
