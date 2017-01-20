A compellation of past presidents reciting the Oath of Office with a quote from Donald Trump at the end.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 16:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506005
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-VY865-576
|Filename:
|DOD_104009308
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oath of Office, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
