Trump Participates in First Pass in Review as Commander in Chief

President Donald J. Trump participates in his first pass in

review of troops as commander in chief on the East end of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2017. Historically, the Military District of Washington commander leads service members of all branches of the armed forces in formation down Pennsylvania Avenue during the first pass in review by the new president and renders the first salute to the newly sworn-in commander in chief.