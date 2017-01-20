President Donald J. Trump participates in his first pass in
review of troops as commander in chief on the East end of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2017. Historically, the Military District of Washington commander leads service members of all branches of the armed forces in formation down Pennsylvania Avenue during the first pass in review by the new president and renders the first salute to the newly sworn-in commander in chief.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506003
|Filename:
|DOD_104009225
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|42
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trump Participates in First Pass in Review as Commander in Chief, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
