    Trump Participates in First Pass in Review as Commander in Chief

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    President Donald J. Trump participates in his first pass in
    review of troops as commander in chief on the East end of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2017. Historically, the Military District of Washington commander leads service members of all branches of the armed forces in formation down Pennsylvania Avenue during the first pass in review by the new president and renders the first salute to the newly sworn-in commander in chief.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506003
    Filename: DOD_104009225
    Length: 00:06:33
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump Participates in First Pass in Review as Commander in Chief, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Donald Trump
    latest videos
    pass in review of troops

