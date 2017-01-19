(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gold Star Family Reunion

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    1st Law Enforcement Battalion invited gold star family members to a weekend of camaraderie and fellowship.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505988
    VIRIN: 170119-M-ZR897-280
    Filename: DOD_104009054
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Family Reunion, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    Marines
    Gold Star Family
    1st Law Enforcement Battalion
    Military Dog Hnadlers

