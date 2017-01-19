(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inauguration 2017 Interviews with Army and Air National Guard Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense Media Activity

    Approximately 3500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were sworn in by District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Here are three interviews: Senior Airman Shauna Belusko, Master Sgt. Jonathan Runner, and 2nd Lt. Tyler Derickson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 505985
    VIRIN: 170119-D-KQ416-001
    Filename: DOD_104008967
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration 2017 Interviews with Army and Air National Guard Troops, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DMA
    All Hands
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Air Force
    Marines
    Airman
    Army
    Marines.mil
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    The 4orce
    The Force
    DTV
    Inauguration2017
    Inauguration 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT