    CSM Ronda Scott DFAC Dedication

    MT, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2016

    Video by Spc. Michael Hunnisett 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Footage from the Dec 3 dedication ceremony of the Command Sgt. Maj. Ronda Scott Memorial Dining Facility at Fort Harrison, Mont.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505975
    VIRIN: 161206-A-CQ037-167
    Filename: DOD_104008891
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Ronda Scott DFAC Dedication, by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Command
    National
    Guard
    Dedication
    Montana
    Major
    Sergeant
    Scott
    DFAC
    Army
    Ronda

