A U.S. Army MEDDAC Soldier, Sgt. Wendy Stewart, reclassifies as an 11 Bravo Infantryman. Stewart will join two other female Soldiers in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom had a chance to catch up with Sgt. Stewart as she prepares for AIT.
|01.04.2017
|01.20.2017 14:29
|Package
|505961
|170120-A-AB123-001
|DOD_104008760
|00:01:55
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, U.S. Army MEDDAC Female Solider Reclassifies as Infantryman, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
