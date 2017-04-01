(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army MEDDAC Female Solider Reclassifies as Infantryman

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    A U.S. Army MEDDAC Soldier, Sgt. Wendy Stewart, reclassifies as an 11 Bravo Infantryman. Stewart will join two other female Soldiers in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom had a chance to catch up with Sgt. Stewart as she prepares for AIT.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505961
    VIRIN: 170120-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104008760
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army MEDDAC Female Solider Reclassifies as Infantryman, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MEDCOM
    Defense TV

