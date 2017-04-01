U.S. Army MEDDAC Female Solider Reclassifies as Infantryman

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505961" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army MEDDAC Soldier, Sgt. Wendy Stewart, reclassifies as an 11 Bravo Infantryman. Stewart will join two other female Soldiers in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom had a chance to catch up with Sgt. Stewart as she prepares for AIT.