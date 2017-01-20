(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump Takes Oath as 45th President

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol during the 58th presidential inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505959
    Filename: DOD_104008740
    Length: 01:29:06
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump Takes Oath as 45th President, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    VPOTUS
    Donald Trump
    briefings and speeches
    latest videos
    inauguration2017
    inauguration 2017
    Michael Pence

