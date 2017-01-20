1-68, 4th ID Adapts to their Surroundings

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Now you see them and now you don’t. Learning how to conceal a 28-ton Bradley Fighting Vehicle, along with M1 Abram Tanks in any type of terrain, takes a high-level of skill and proficiency to be flexible within your surroundings.



Whether they are training in a desert environment or the forested hills of Poland the soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division showed they are able to be incognito after camouflaging several Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1 Abram Tanks, Jan. 20, at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland.