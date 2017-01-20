Seventy-two years ago this week, as World War II neared its conclusion, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated to his fourth term, Jan. 20, 1945.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505923
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104008014
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, This Week in History, by SSG Charles Petitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT