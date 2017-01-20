(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    This Week in History

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Petitt 

    DoD News   

    Seventy-two years ago this week, as World War II neared its conclusion, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated to his fourth term, Jan. 20, 1945.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Week in History, by SSG Charles Petitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

