Fort Benning Army Wellness Center Opening EPK

FORT BENNING, Georgia -- Fort Benning will hold its grand opening for the service’s newest Army Wellness Center on Jan. 30, at 3 p.m., as part of the Army Surgeon General’s emphasis on the need for Army Medicine to embrace a proactive “health and wellness model.”

According the U.S. Army Public Health Center’s website, the Army Wellness Center provides standardized primary prevention programs and services that promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles to improve the overall well-being of soldiers and family members.

The center will be staffed with highly qualified health educators and state-of-the-art equipment. The purpose of the AWC is to help its clients to reach your desired health and wellness goals.

The Army Wellness Center is a great facility,” said Maj. Gen. Eric J. Wesley, commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence. “We’re using this as the flagship opening of our comprehensive Performance Triad program. What the performance triad does is it brings an opportunity for people to live a holistic, healthy lifestyle, which improves performance and overall health.”

Wesley pointed out that as a whole, the Army has been great at physical fitness, but it has been poor in elements such as nutrition and appropriate sleep.

“The Army, for years, has said that ‘sleep is for the weak,’ but science doesn’t say that. Science says that we need rest, and so with this program, if you’re working out well, you’re eating right and you’re getting decent rest, you can significantly improve your performance and mitigate against injuries and other issues.”

The AWC provides a place for those interested in improving their health and wellness with a centralized location to receive education and assessments so that they can begin their healthy journey.

The center provides numerous services, such as metabolic testing, which tests a client’s resting metabolic rate and the amount of calories their body needs each day; biofeedback, which tests the amount of stress and teaches the clients how to manage that stress; Body composition, which measures the amount of fat and muscle a client has; and strength and flexibility assessments, as well as other health and wellness educational classes.

The grand opening will be followed by an open house, to allow those in attendance to tour the facility. The AWC is located at 7919 Marne Road, Building 9257, next to the Warrior Transition Battalion.

Media interested in covering the event should call the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office at (706) 545-6674