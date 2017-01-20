WASHINGTON D.C. - Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guardsmen join airman and soldiers from across the U.S. in support of the day-long Presidential Inauguration events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017. Having convoyed from Pennsylvania's National Guard Headquarters in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. days before, these Guardsmen will provide assistance to federal, state and local authorities with duties such as traffic and crowd control in what promises to be a world-stage occasion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. George Roach/released by DCJFHQ/PA)
|01.20.2017
|01.20.2017 10:18
|Package
|505907
|170119-Z-QH938-001
|DOD_104007737
|00:03:56
|DC, US
|14
|0
|0
|0
This work, Pennsylvania National Guardsmen swear in after trek from Ft. Indiantown Gap, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
