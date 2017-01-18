(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "The President's Own" United States Marine Band is performing in their 55th inauguration.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Molly Hampton 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    The bear skin hat might be the only uniform item cooler than the dress blues.

    "The President's Own" United States Marine Band is performing in their 55th inauguration Jan. 20, 2017.

    The Marine Band is the only musical unit to perform in all three components of the inauguration and have supported every ceremony since Thomas Jefferson took office in 1801.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505906
    VIRIN: 170118-M-VU801-266
    Filename: DOD_104007730
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band is performing in their 55th inauguration., by LCpl Molly Hampton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

