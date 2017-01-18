The bear skin hat might be the only uniform item cooler than the dress blues.
"The President's Own" United States Marine Band is performing in their 55th inauguration Jan. 20, 2017.
The Marine Band is the only musical unit to perform in all three components of the inauguration and have supported every ceremony since Thomas Jefferson took office in 1801.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505906
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-VU801-266
|Filename:
|DOD_104007730
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band is performing in their 55th inauguration., by LCpl Molly Hampton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
