Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Lee's Summit High School take a tour at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 19, 2017. The cadets got to see a C-130 Hercules aircraft and learn about different careers in the Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
This work, Junior ROTC Cadets Tour Rosecrans, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
