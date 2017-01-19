(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Junior ROTC Cadets Tour Rosecrans

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Lee's Summit High School take a tour at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 19, 2017. The cadets got to see a C-130 Hercules aircraft and learn about different careers in the Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:46
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior ROTC Cadets Tour Rosecrans, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    jrotc
    junior rotc
    rosecrans

