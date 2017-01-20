(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay NFC Shoutout

    JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Kotico 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    The crew abroad USS Green Bay (LPD 20), forward deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, gives a shout out for the upcoming NFC Championship game.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay NFC Shoutout, by PO2 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    shout out
    NFL
    Football
    USS Green Bay
    NFC

