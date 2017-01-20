The crew abroad USS Green Bay (LPD 20), forward deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, gives a shout out for the upcoming NFC Championship game.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 07:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|505884
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-AE545-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104007459
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay NFC Shoutout, by PO2 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT