(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completed their transfer of authority with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault, at forward operating base Union III, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017.
    101st Abn. Div. "Blackheart" Soldiers, commanded by U.S. Army Col. Brett Sylvia, deployed to Iraq in May 2016 to serve as the lead element for the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command's advise and assist mission for Operation Inherent Resolve.
    CJFLCC-OIR is the ground forces command that supports the Combined Joint Task Force-OIR’s ongoing multi-national Coalition mission to defeat Da’esh in Iraq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 07:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505882
    VIRIN: 170119-A-DP764-229
    Filename: DOD_104007394
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    advise and assist
    forward operating base
    multi-national
    Coalition
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    mission
    Combined Joint Task Force
    101st Airborne Division - Air Assault
    Union III
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Da’esh
    Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command
    CJFLCC-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT