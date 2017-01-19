Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completed their transfer of authority with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault, at forward operating base Union III, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017.

101st Abn. Div. "Blackheart" Soldiers, commanded by U.S. Army Col. Brett Sylvia, deployed to Iraq in May 2016 to serve as the lead element for the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command's advise and assist mission for Operation Inherent Resolve.

CJFLCC-OIR is the ground forces command that supports the Combined Joint Task Force-OIR’s ongoing multi-national Coalition mission to defeat Da’esh in Iraq.