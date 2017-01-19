The U.S. Army's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completed their transfer of authority with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault, at forward operating base Union III, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017.
101st Abn. Div. "Blackheart" Soldiers, commanded by U.S. Army Col. Brett Sylvia, deployed to Iraq in May 2016 to serve as the lead element for the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command's advise and assist mission for Operation Inherent Resolve.
CJFLCC-OIR is the ground forces command that supports the Combined Joint Task Force-OIR’s ongoing multi-national Coalition mission to defeat Da’esh in Iraq.
This work, Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
