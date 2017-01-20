(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Black Sea Rotational Force Final Cut

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    01.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Timothy Lutz and Cpl. Clarence Wimberly

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines complete several exercises across nations in the Black Sea, Balkan, and Caucasus regions. The training enhanced collective professional military capabilities and promoted regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz and Cpl. Clarence L. Wimberly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505872
    VIRIN: 170120-M-LF768-003
    Filename: DOD_104007054
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Sea Rotational Force Final Cut, by LCpl Timothy Lutz and Cpl Clarence Wimberly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    infantry
    BSRF
    Black Sea Rotaional Force
    Caucasus
    Platinum Lynx
    Platinum Lion
    Silver Arrow
    2d Battalion 8th Marines

