U.S. Marines complete several exercises across nations in the Black Sea, Balkan, and Caucasus regions. The training enhanced collective professional military capabilities and promoted regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz and Cpl. Clarence L. Wimberly)
Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 11:07
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|505872
VIRIN:
|170120-M-LF768-003
Filename:
|DOD_104007054
Length:
|00:01:55
Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
This work, Black Sea Rotational Force Final Cut, by LCpl Timothy Lutz and Cpl Clarence Wimberly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
