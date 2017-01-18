IronWorks North Gym Grand Opening

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military service members and civilian personnel attend the grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new IronWorks North gym at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. The new gym is part of the installation's Defense Policy Review Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)