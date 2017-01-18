U.S. military service members and civilian personnel attend the grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new IronWorks North gym at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. The new gym is part of the installation's Defense Policy Review Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 00:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505853
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-IK654-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104006891
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IronWorks North Gym Grand Opening, by Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT