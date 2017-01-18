(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IronWorks North Gym Grand Opening

    JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. military service members and civilian personnel attend the grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new IronWorks North gym at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. The new gym is part of the installation's Defense Policy Review Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 00:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505853
    VIRIN: 170118-M-IK654-0001
    Filename: DOD_104006891
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IronWorks North Gym Grand Opening, by Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    grand opening
    gym
    yamaguchi

