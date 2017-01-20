Lt. Col. J. T. Bardo, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 discusses their move to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)
01.20.2017
01.19.2017
Interviews
IWAKUNI, JP
