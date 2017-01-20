(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Video by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Lt. Col. J. T. Bardo, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 discusses their move to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 23:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 505850
    Filename: DOD_104006885
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. J.T. Bardo , by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    MCAS Iwakuni
    F
    Iwakuni
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    MCAS Yuma
    Marine Aircraft Group 12
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121
    J.T. Bardo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT