    Water Event Strength in Teamwork

    PERU

    05.08.2016

    Video by Cpl. Hannah Selinsky 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Military and police service members participate in an aquatic training event that tests competitors by combining a ruck march, team carries, an ocean swim, rowing a Zodiak, and range fire.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 08:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505834
    VIRIN: 160508-Z-FJ471-004
    Filename: DOD_104006704
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Event Strength in Teamwork, by CPL Hannah Selinsky, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Peru
    Fuerzas Comando
    196MPAD

