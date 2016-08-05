Military and police service members participate in an aquatic training event that tests competitors by combining a ruck march, team carries, an ocean swim, rowing a Zodiak, and range fire.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 08:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505834
|VIRIN:
|160508-Z-FJ471-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104006704
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water Event Strength in Teamwork, by CPL Hannah Selinsky, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
