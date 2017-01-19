Lieutenant Colonel Jeremie N. Hester and Sergeant Major Cayson host a town hall meeting for the service members and families of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jan. 19. The meeting featured a panel of leaders and staff who addressed programs, services and support for Marines and their families.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505831
|Filename:
|DOD_104006653
|Length:
|00:41:33
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 Town Hall Meeting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
