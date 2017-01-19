(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 Town Hall Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    Lieutenant Colonel Jeremie N. Hester and Sergeant Major Cayson host a town hall meeting for the service members and families of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jan. 19. The meeting featured a panel of leaders and staff who addressed programs, services and support for Marines and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505831
    Filename: DOD_104006653
    Length: 00:41:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 Town Hall Meeting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    town hall
    Hester
    Marine Corps Air Station New River
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167
    HMLA 167
    Cayson
    Jeremie N. Hester

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT